Ben Muessig – Assistant Managing Editor, Storytelling

Ben Muessig is assistant managing editor for storytelling, a new position intended to spur creative approaches to our craft throughout the newsroom. He began the role in 2022 after three years as Business editor.

Muessig works across departments to develop unique step-back coverage of the news and topics that matter most to our audiences, in the forms they favor. That includes interactives, reconstructions, profiles, first-person writing, photo and video essays, as-told-tos, vignettes, Column One and other story formats.

Since joining The Times in 2016, Muessig’s unique story ideas and collaborative approach have played a part in some of the newsroom’s most original pieces, on topics such as the consequences of sea level rise and the reason doughnut boxes are pink. Stories he edited have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize and Gerald Loeb Award, and have won The Times general excellence in business coverage recognition from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW). Before The Times, Muessig edited at the San Francisco Chronicle and New York Daily News.