Scott Quits CSUN Football Team

Reserve quarterback Damone Scott has quit the Cal State Northridge football team because of a lack of playing time. Scott, a senior from Long Beach, had yet to get into a game this season.

“I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t in the (second-string) position,” said Scott, who made his decision to quit last week. “I hate it to end like this. I’d hate for one of them (Marty Fisher or backup Coley Kyman) to get hurt.”

In 1991, Scott started two games after Fisher suffered a broken ankle. Scott also played in six other games and finished the season with 53 completions in 121 attempts for 513 yards.