Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

USC Gould School of Law

CONSUMER PRODUCTS & RETAIL

Eric Perlmutter-Gumbiner is a partner in the corporate group at Greenberg Glusker LLP, where he specializes in general corporate and transactional law, focusing on emerging companies, venture capital and mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the consumer products and retail sectors. Notable transactions in the past two years include his involvement in Barstool Sports’ buyback from PENN Entertainment and his ongoing representation of brands like SKIMS and Khy by Kylie Jenner. Perlmutter- Gumbiner is also recognized for his community contributions, including speaking engagements at USC Gould School of Law and mentorship activities. His accolades include the 2021 Young Professional Award from Middle Market Growth Magazine and recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2015 to 2023.

