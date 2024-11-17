Finalist: Jason Erb

SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Hyundai Motor North America

Duke University School of Law

Jason Erb is the senior vice president and chief legal and compliance officer for Hyundai Motor North America, providing strategic legal direction and oversight for all operations and regulatory matters across the Americas. With over 20 years at Hyundai, he joined as senior counsel in 2002 and previously served as vice president and chief legal officer, leading class action and intellectual property litigation efforts. A board member of Teach Democracy, Erb received the Bill of Rights Award in 2023. Recently, he played a key role in Hyundai’s compliance with a three-year consent agreement with NHTSA and the establishment of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a $5-billion electric vehicle plant in Georgia.

