Co-Founder & Senior Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Lisa Helfend Meyer is a cofounder and senior partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, a family law firm based in Century City and Irvine. Certified as a specialist in family law since 1989, she is recognized for her work in complex divorce and child custody cases, prenuptial agreements and domestic violence matters. With over four decades of experience, she is a pioneer in the family law community, advocating for the rights of children and parents. Known for her expertise in high-conflict cases, Meyer has handled precedent-setting cases such as the Abbie Cohen Dorn case, where she secured visitation rights for a severely disabled mother. She also appeared on Good Morning America and 48 Hours for her legal achievements. She has been consistently recognized as a top family lawyer by Super Lawyers, the Daily Journal and the Los Angeles Business Journal.

