Michael Wise is a patent attorney and partner at Perkins Coie, specializing in life sciences and intellectual property law. With over 30 years of experience, he leads a core team of patent lawyers focusing on litigation, inter partes review (IPR) strategies and patent prosecution for cutting-edge technology. Wise’s expertise spans a variety of industries, from biotech to consumer products, where he has helped startups to Fortune 500 companies protect their innovations. He is highly regarded for defending patents in IPR proceedings and has been consistently recognized by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers. Wise also serves as a dedicated leader in community engagement through charity efforts like Law Rocks! and The Access Project.

