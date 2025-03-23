Managing Director, Head of Sales, U.S. Emerging Middle Markets

BMO

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Sean Devine, a banking professional with over 26 years of experience, is the U.S. head of TPS sales for the emerging middle market segment at BMO. Since July 2024, he has led efforts to build and expand the national TPS sales team. Previously, he spent a decade at Bank of the West as West Coast senior manager for commercial banking, playing a key role in the seamless customer transition post-acquisition. Devine also led the launch of the TreasuryNow platform, successfully migrating 2,600 customers. He held leadership roles at KeyBank and Wells Fargo, where he managed business banking and treasury teams. Committed to community service, he has served on boards for the National MS Society and Imagination Children’s Museum.