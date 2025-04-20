Partner | Steptoe LLP

University of Kansas School of Law

Litigation

Ashwin Ram is a leading white-collar defense attorney and partner at Steptoe LLP, representing companies, executives and entrepreneurs in high-profile investigations and cases across California, New York and Illinois. A former fraud prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he has nearly 20 years of experience handling criminal, civil and regulatory matters, including securities litigation, False Claims Act cases, class actions and healthcare compliance. Ram has tried approximately two dozen cases and argued successfully before state and federal appellate courts, including the Ninth Circuit. He is a past president of the South Asian Bar Association and the Network of Indian Professionals, leading numerous community initiatives. He has also earned awards for his public service as an assistant U.S. attorney.

