Partner

Cooley LLP

Matt Hallinan, a partner at Cooley, is a trusted adviser in venture capital, mergers and strategic legal matters for clients across diverse industries, including entertainment and technology. He guided Justin Bieber in a record-breaking $200-million deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, among other high-profile transactions for celebrities and companies. Hallinan’s recent successes include advising on strategic partnerships for the Kardashian-Jenner family and leading Cooley teams in significant mergers and acquisitions, such as Amass Brands’ acquisition of Winc. His leadership fosters impactful outcomes, evident in Tasso’s $100-million Series B financing and Sunbasket’s merger with Prüvit. He has led multiple pro bono initiatives at Cooley, including an adoption clinic and representation of companies led by people from historically underserved groups.

