Encore Fire Protection Sold to Permira for $1.8B

Encore Fire Protection, a company backed by Los Angeles private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, was sold to Permira, a London-based investment firm, for $1.8 billion, including debt.

The company specializes in fire safety services such as inspection, installation and maintenance of fire alarms and equipment.

In January, Encore Fire Protection recently acquired Fireline Corp., a Mid-Atlantic provider of fire and life safety equipment.

Encore was founded in 1983 and primarily works with businesses from Virginia to Northern Maine. Commercial customers include commercial real estate, education, healthcare, hospitals and apartment buildings, among others.