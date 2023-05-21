Dlaw’s Young, Vibrant Leadership Team Protects California’s Working Class From Abusive Employers

Exuberant. Emerging. Sharp. Hip. Diverse. Relatable. Innovative. Those are just some of the select few words that best describe the collective at Davtyan Law Firm, a leading employee rights firm for California’s working class that has close to 100 lawyers and staff.

Since its inception in 2015, Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan has created and cultivated a culture and grassroots movement that has embraced the next generation of legal professionals. DLaw’s modus operandi has been successful, as the team has helped hundreds of thousands of California workers around wage and hour issues, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, workplace retaliation, and protected leaves, amongst other violations.

To date, DLaw has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases and has collected over $625 million for California’s working class with high-profile class action lawsuits protecting hardworking California employees.

None of this would have been possible without the upstart collective at DLaw. DLaw, one of the largest and top-rated employment law firms in California, is the embodiment of the makeup of the Golden State’s working class. After all, Emil Davtyan was once an hourly, minimum wage worker himself before his major career breakthrough.

Some of the top decision-makers who are leading the charge at DLaw are Vardui Nersisyan, Head of Case Management; Anna Baghdasaryan, Head of Intake Services; Valeri Tavadyan, Chief Technology Officer; and Armen Petrosyan, Marketing Manager.

Baghdasaryan, the firm’s first employee, and Nersisyan, a natural leader in her own right, are heads of multiple departments. Tavadyan, meanwhile, is a young wizard and the mastermind behind all of the DLaw computer and operational systems, ensuring efficiency across the firm. Petrosyan, already armed with an MBA degree, is leading DLaw to reach underserved markets across California via marketing innovation.

The firm’s fearsome four have been with DLaw since its inception. Each all-star from the quartet is a talented, respected, and bonafide leader. What separates them apart is that they’re atypical of the traditional “suits and ties” that have stereotypically filled the legal space for decades on end.

The fresh faces and talent are a welcome sight to the law industry. “Like yesterday’s lore of Hollywood with its old cast of classic actors, actresses, and filmmakers, there is now a much needed and much welcomed new wave of talent featuring the likes of influencers, YouTubers, and TikTok stars who are shaping the next generation,” said Emil Davtyan.

“This trend is more evident in our practice. I am so thrilled and privileged to have a staff of fearless young leaders who are making an impact, changing lives for our clients, and helping the blue-collar community across California.”

DLaw has enjoyed a momentous last few months led by an acquisition of a leading Los Angeles-based law group, the hiring of top lawyers and staff members, the launch of local branches across California, and a relocation to a palatial, new, state-ofthe- art headquarters in Glendale.

In addition to its Glendale flagship, which spans close to 15,000 square feet of office space, DLaw also has satellite offices in Long Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Chico, San Luis Obispo, Lake Tahoe, San Bernardino, Monterey, Stockton, and San Jose to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

