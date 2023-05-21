U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA Division Releases Latest Injury and Illness Data

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published the 2022 injury and illness data based on reports by more than 300,000 establishments (now available online at OSHA’s website). The Injury Tracking Application data is part of OSHA’s electronic record-keeping requirements for certain employers who were required to submit OSHA Form 300A information from January 2 to March 2, 2023.

OSHA collects work-related injury and illness data from employers within specific industry and employment size specifications. Recording or reporting a work-related injury, illness, or fatality does not mean that the employer or employee was necessarily at fault, an OSHA rule has been violated, or the employee is eligible for workers compensation or other benefits.

Providing access to injury and illness data helps identify unsafe conditions and workplace hazards that may cause occupational injuries and illness. Knowing about those hazards is the first step to controlling them and reducing occupational injuries and illnesses. This data also provides employers, workers, and the public with valuable insights so they can make informed decisions. OSHA also expects the information to improve research on the occurrence, prevention, and control of workplace hazards, injuries, and illnesses.

“Recordkeeping is a valuable tool that provides a road map to where and why injuries and illnesses occur and where improvements are needed,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “By increasing access to this data, we are providing information that can help people better understand the overall effectiveness of safety and health systems in the workplace.” Over the last year, OSHA conducted extensive outreach through website updates, social media outreach, and stakeholder emails to help employers understand their obligations and submit 2021 data. As part of its continued recordkeeping enforcement efforts, OSHA will work to identify establishments that failed to submit their 2022 Form 300A data.

Annual electronic submissions are required from establishments with 250 or more employees currently to keep OSHA injury and illness records and establishments with 20 to 249 employees classified in specific industries - such as construction and manufacturing - with historically high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses. Not all establishments need to submit Form 300A data.

Establishments that are required to submit injury and illness data electronically and have not yet done so must submit their Form 300A to the ITA. Employers must report any worker fatality within eight hours and any amputation, loss of an eye, or hospitalization of a worker within 24 hours.