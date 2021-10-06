Core Market Leader, Commercial and Hospitality

DPR Construction

General Contractors

Brent Bunting leads the Commercial and Hospitality Core Market groups in Southern California for DPR Construction, one of the country’s top technical builders. Bringing more than 20 years of construction experience managing projects and pursuits in commercial and hospitality, residential, retail and mixed-use projects, Bunting works with project teams in Los Angeles and Orange County to enhance overall project delivery and quality of service for DPR customers. With a demonstrated history of managing high-profile projects for organizations such as Lucasfilm, Gatehouse Capital, Bentall Kennedy, Menlo Equities, Wilson Meany, S.D. Malkin Properties, Atlas Capital, the University of California San Diego and the United States Navy, Bunting works collaboratively with customers to ensure predictable costs and schedule. He has experience successfully delivering numerous LEED-certified and sustainable projects. In his role as commercial core market leader, Bunting leads strategic growth, business development and client relations.