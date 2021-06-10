Marc Renard

Executive Vice Chairman

Cushman & Wakefield

Commercial Brokers

Marc D. Renard is executive vice chairman of Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) Global Capital Markets Group. As the leader of the successful capital market group, Renard and his team have closed over 525 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $37 billion. Renard has been involved in many of the largest and most complex deals in the Western United States and has executed a number of notable global transactions, including the $302 million sale of the Oriental One office building in Shanghai, China. He has been recognized as C&W’s Top Investment Broker in the Western Region and/or in California for the years 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, and 2002-2020. In 2013, Renard was recognized as the top producing global capital markets broker at the firm. In the past 18 months, Renard and his team completed over 20 capital markets transactions with a total deal value exceeding $1.5 billion.