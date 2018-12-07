Richard Mendelson

Partner

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Rich Mendelson has over 40 years of experience as a deal lawyer with long-standing client partnerships who adds significant value in complex commercial real estate transactions. He has particular knowledge in the areas of acquisitions, joint ventures, and financing transactions, as well as in workouts and restructurings. He has extensive experience in representing both domestic and international insurance companies and banks, public pension funds (and their advisors), private equity funds, and significant family-owned real estate companies in all matters relating to commercial property. Mendelson has a keen perspective of both sides of a deal and provides clients with sophisticated deal structuring advice grounded by his constant presence in the marketplace on behalf of his clients. His practice operates across Seyfarth’s national platform which gives him a true pulse on deal trends throughout the country. He is quick to identify key issues and manages unexpected deal challenges with practical and focused advice.