New Retail Floor Measurement Standard Unveiled

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International has released the latest update to its floor measurement standard for retail properties, BOMA 2020 for Retail Properties: Standard Method of Measurement (ANSI/BOMA Z65.5–2020). This retail standard reflects the first changes within the retail property sector since the release of the 2010 edition of the standard, and it is intended exclusively for single tenant, multi-tenant or multi-building retail properties and their associated structures.

For more than a century, BOMA International has set the standard for measuring buildings. In 1915, BOMA published its first-floor measurement standard for office buildings, Standard Method of Floor Measurement. Today, BOMA International is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) secretariat for a suite of area measurement standards across a range of property types. The 2020 Retail Standard further builds upon BOMA’s legacy of standards by clarifying existing concepts, introducing new concepts and improving the applicability and readability of the document.

BOMA’s standards are regularly revised to ensure they address changing building design and use and are in compliance with the American National Standards Institute standards development process, of which BOMA International is both a member and ANSI Certified Standards Developer.

The 2020 Retail Standard includes:

• An expanded glossary of terms, including references back to the related section

• Best-practice guidance developed after the publication of the 2010 Retail Standard to address any ambiguities

• Two distinct levels of measurement – Partial Measurement and Overall Measurement

• An optional Inter-Building Area calculation to allocate Parking Areas, Major Vertical Penetrations, and Service and Public Areas (Gross Leasable Exclusions) according to the Gross Leasable Areas of the Property’s Occupants

• Flexibility to separately disclose areas of interest

• An easy-to-follow, step-by-step layout written in simplified language with helpful hints and detailed instructions and illustrations in a landscape format for ease of use

• Compatibility with the International Property Measurement Standards: Retail Buildings (2019) – IPMS 1

“With the retail sector in the midst of significant change that has only accelerated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this timely update to BOMA’s Retail Standard is a powerful resource that retail property professionals can rely on,” said Randal L. Froebelius, P.Eng, chair of BOMA International’s Standard Methods of Floor Measurement Committee. “Since 1915, BOMA International has supported the industry with its clear, easy-to-follow guidance on measuring and calculating commercial spaces. The 2020 Retail Standard is the latest reflection of that unwavering commitment.”

