President & Founder

STEM ADVANTAGE

In 2012, Lee Ann Kline, a female computer science and math major, brought together business, technology, and talent leaders in Los Angeles County to discuss the lack of diversity- both gender and race or ethnicity - in STEM professions. Based on personal observations within STEM industries we saw first-hand the lack of females and people of color working in the technology sector.

Kline and team sought to “level the playing field” and created STEM Advantage, an innovative program whose mission is to mentor, prepare and inspire women and underserved communities to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through paid internships, mentorships, scholarships, professional development, and community. The program provides economic and social mobility to underserved groups, while providing a vetted pipeline of diverse talent to businesses. The vision is to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive skilled workforce.