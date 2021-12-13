Co-Founder

LABEL THE AGENCY IN COLLABORATION WITH MONICA

LABEL the Agency is a full-service, woman of color-led entertainment marketing agency. Led by its founder, Monica Jaramillo, LABEL is a collaboration between industry veterans who specialize in event marketing, red carpet events, public relations, celebrity brand campaigns, and celebrity procurement deals. Most recently, Jaramillo and team created the project BLKOUT Walls, which brought multicultural mural artists from around the country together for a festival to revitalize the North End community of Detroit.

Jaramillo started in the entertainment industry as an intern in college; while growing up in the business, she was fortunate to have great mentors. However, she was very often one of the only people of color in the room. Today, Jaramillo always makes a conscious effort to hire diverse talent, while mentoring as many young women as she can. Every single one of her consultants is either a woman of color or LGBTQIA+.