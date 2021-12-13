Senior Recruiting Director

VACO

Niona Rich is a Senior Recruiting and Client Services Director at Vaco, providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing, with expertise in technology, finance, accounting, and operations.

As an organization, Vaco has always been committed to diversity and inclusion, but with current events it became clear that the need has never been greater for a renewed focus and increased emphasis on how Vaco could move forward together as a company to be even better and lead change. To that end, Rich was appointed in 2020 to drive Vaco’s efforts in creating Vaco’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (IDEC) Cabinet and Council. Under her leadership, Vaco expanded current programs and developed both formal and informal initiatives to address and improve diversity. The company brings a broad range of perspectives from people with different backgrounds, including gender, race, ethnicity, orientation, culture and economic experiences, for continued growth.