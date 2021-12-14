Founder and CEO

HART REALTY ADVISORS

Philip Hart was named ULI’s first Managing Director for Diversity and Inclusion in 2008. In this role, he was a co-founder of the Real Estate Diversity Initiative with ULI Colorado and the City and County of Denver. He also expanded the Real Estate Associate Program to nine cities. REAP is the leading diversity program in the commercial real estate industry. Hart now serves on REAP’s Board of Directors.

In 2011, Urban Land Magazine published Hart’s article, “Planning for a Racially Diverse America.” In the past 10 years, he has brought many people of color into the CRE and biotechnology sectors. The CRE development projects he engages in always include a diverse set of planners, architects, engineers, and labor force. Diversity, equity and inclusion has been the hallmark of Hart’s career preceding the current emphasis on this important issue.

