Sahar Andrade, MB.BCh

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant

SAHAR CONSULTING, LLC

Sahar Andrade has been training government agencies – from counties to cities to fire departments as well as big non-profits – on DEI matters. She leaves an impact wherever she goes to build bridges between diverse employees and organizations. Andrade is unique in the way she marries neuro-science with DEI, especially explaining unconscious bias and stereotypes to deal with the root of the issues not the symptoms to bring lasting changes that promotes team building, safe and positive working environments that generate higher revenues.

She is an instructor at UC Irvine as well as an adjunct professor at USC for the Multi-Cultural Executive Women Leadership Program, teaching DEI and unconscious bias. Andrade speaks at different conferences locally, nationally, and internationally, being a change agent building acceptance and mainly belonging and access.