Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

NextGen Healthcare

Meena Patel joined NextGen Healthcare as its first-ever director of diversity and inclusion in 2021. This new role was created with the company’s realization it could do better with its DE&I initiatives, and her leadership has delivered more than anticipated. Utilizing a two-pronged approach, Patel has been helping shape the company’s viewpoint of DE&I through mindset and metrics. Mindset includes the building blocks of diversity, equity and inclusion to create a workplace that supports, welcomes and celebrates everyone; a culture of inclusion and belonging. Metrics examine recruiting, hiring, promotions and retention. In less than two years, Patel has relaunched NextGen Healthcare’s ERGs, including NextGen United (BDC/U.S. collaboration), and created three new ERGs: beiNG (Black Equity and Inclusion at NextGen), Latinx and AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander). She also creates themes for ERGs to follow each quarter, providing talking points and guiding the conversation for ERG leaders.