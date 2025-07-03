Beyond the Big Idea: Bernardo Andrada on the AI Revolution in Creative Work

Bernardo Andrada, Chief Creative Officer, discusses orchestration as a vital approach for clients to rethink their marketing ecosystems and scale content. For brands, this means producing vast amounts of relevant content across numerous touchpoints and connecting with diverse audiences. For consumers, it translates to an expectation of personalized experiences. Orchestration, for Monks, brings together underlying technology, talent, new ways of working, and models to achieve this synergy.

Andrada explains that orchestration has significantly reshaped their creative thinking, moving beyond the traditional “big idea” to concepts that demonstrate generosity and function across multiple touchpoints, audiences, and markets. He expresses excitement about the tangible implementation results of AI, noting that after periods of hype, tests, and pilots, AI is now genuinely transforming how advertising operates and how they approach creative work.

He highlights agentic AI as a democratizing force that is completely resetting the industry, impacting everything from client briefs to team structures and outputs. Andrada suggests that traditional models, like the art director/copywriter pairing, may evolve dramatically, as AI fundamentally changes creative processes rather than simply enhancing productivity. While acknowledging concerns about job displacement, he believes AI will lead to a rotation of jobs and the creation of new roles. He advises professionals to embrace, learn, and adopt AI, comparing its impact to the advent of Photoshop, which ultimately empowered professionals rather than replacing them. The upcoming generations, as “AI natives,” are expected to approach this technology with entirely new perspectives.