Jason Fairchild on Performance Marketing and Unlocking TV’s Full Potential

Jason Fairchild, CEO of TVScientific, talks about the big shift in marketing to outcome-based advertising, particularly in TV. He says traditional brand marketing was about reach, frequency and audience demographics, but now big brands and streaming services are focused on measurable outcomes like revenue, sales or store traffic.

He says this is turning TV into a performance channel like search and social, rather than a gut-feel investment. Fairchild notes that TV has been dominated by a few hundred big advertisers, whereas search and social have millions of advertisers.

TVScientific’s mission is to democratize TV advertising, making it as accessible and outcome measurable as digital channels. He believes TV with its big format, full sight, sound and motion and 100% viewability offers even more opportunity than search because of its impact.

TVScientific has patented technology that optimizes TV ad delivery for guaranteed outcomes. This technology allows for sophisticated targeting with first and third party data, just like digital platforms, but optimizes campaigns to focus on what drives actual results, even if it means surprising audience segments.

Fairchild says the market is ready for this shift, consumers have largely shifted to streaming (Connected TV or CTV). He sees a future where CTV becomes a liquid market with millions of advertisers and huge growth for marketers.

This performance based approach will lead to a renaissance in TV ad pricing with CPMs potentially reaching $100 or more because advertisers can measure their return on ad spend. This will allow publishers to invest more in content and ultimately benefit consumers with more choice. Fairchild thinks this outcome based future for TV advertising is within 5 years and will change the industry.