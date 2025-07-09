AI’s Double-Edged Sword: Balancing Innovation with Trust and Accuracy in a Digital Age

In a panel discussion called “Future-Proof or Fall Behind: The AI Investments That Build Resilient Brands”, business leaders Matt Carter, Head of Industry at AWS, Jamie Allan, Director, AdTech & Digital Marketing Industries at NVIDIA, Bobby Mohr, Vice President of Revenue at Twelve Labs, Christian Fraser, Broadcaster and Writer at BBC, and Caitlyn Rourke, Partnerships + Business Development at Leonardo.Ai, talked about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on business, particularly in media and entertainment. The panel was moderated by Lewis Smithingham, SVP of Strategic Industries at Monks.

The main point was that data readiness is key to successful AI integration. They said many AI projects fail not because of bad models but because the underlying data is siloed, disorganized or inaccessible. So centralizing, standardizing and making data interoperable is the first step for any organization to leverage AI effectively.

Raw data has little value until it’s structured and given meaning. This is done through processes like metadata tagging and embedding. This turns raw data into information, then knowledge and finally actionable insights. For example NVIDIA have built AI models to filter and curate data which reduces the cost and effort of training other AI models. This structured approach means AI applications are built on a solid foundation and can be automated and efficient.

Advertisement

The panel also talked about the dual nature of AI’s impact, particularly for media companies. Christian Fraser from the BBC said AI offers huge productivity gains - from voice-to-text transcription to reformatting content and reaching new audiences. But he also warned about the big threat to brand trust and accuracy posed by AI hallucinations.

AI can augment journalism but can’t replace human journalists especially when nuanced audience specific language and factual integrity is key. Caitlyn Rourke from Leonardo.Ai showed a positive example of how AI can enable customization at scale for legacy brands like Coca-Cola, so they can participate in trends and create personalized content without manual design work.The conversation moved from generating lots of AI driven content to value creation.

The panel agreed AI should be used intentionally with human oversight to create meaningful and localized content. They talked about the need for guardrails to prevent the spread of inaccurate or harmful information and synthetic model colonization.

Advertisement

In the end they said AI is a challenge like creative fatigue but you have to adapt to be competitive and attract top talent in the innovation economy. The industry is moving from the what to the how, why and where of AI.