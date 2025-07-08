Meridith Rojas on MCoBeauty’s Viral Success: Mastering Agile Marketing and “Daring to Dupe” Luxury

Meridith Rojas joined VidaCorp as CMO of North America just under a year ago and one of their main brands is MCoBeauty. She’s taken the Australian beauty giant to sold-out success at Target in under a year. Her strategy is to “democratize luxury,” offering high quality prestige beauty “duplicates” at affordable prices.

“We take prestige beauty and we duplicate it and make it accessible to everyone. We believe everyone should have access to high quality, amazing products,” Rojas says. “Dupes is no longer a dirty word. It’s social currency,” a key insight for today’s consumers looking for value and recommendations from creators.

MCoBeauty’s marketing is social-first. Rojas deliberately hires team members who know how to get consumers attention in the fast paced digital world, “I’m intentional about filling all the roles on my team with people who think social first.”

This allows them to pounce on cultural moments, like their viral Timothée Chalamet look-alike marketing stunt. By flying a TikTok look-alike to a contest and giving away MCoBeauty contour sticks the brand generated massive buzz and media coverage for minimal cost, it was a “masterclass in marketing.”

As a private company MCoBeauty can be agile. They can turn trending, unaffordable products into affordable alternatives in 6 months. Rojas says “if you overthink with social media the moment is gone. You have to try to play and be relevant.”

They’re willing to take risks, knowing not every attempt will be a home run, but every effort keeps them relevant. “We want to go and take all those swings knowing full well some will be home runs and some may go nowhere, but at least we can say we aren’t afraid to try and to play in that conversation.” This combination of strategic agility and bold experimentation is what’s behind MCoBeauty’s disruption under Meridith Rojas.