From Authenticity to AI: A Decade of Media Analytics with T-Mobile’s Millie Chu

Linda Cronin, EVP Global Media at Monks, interviewed Millie Chu, Senior Director of Media Analytics at T-Mobile, who discussed the evolving landscape of media. With 18 years in the industry, Chu highlighted the explosive growth in data and partnerships, underscoring the need for robust measurement capabilities and larger teams.

For T-Mobile’s C-suite, media transparency involves distilling vast data into key performance indicators like media ROI and customer lifetime value, a significant challenge across numerous platforms. Chu emphasized Monks’ crucial role in achieving these measurement goals, aiding with data ETL, dashboarding and analytics across various product verticals.

Reflecting on her leadership journey, Chu hopes future leaders can embrace their authentic selves. She noted the unexpected growth of her media analytics role, which evolved significantly with advancements in media technology. Looking ahead, Chu expressed excitement for AI’s potential in data analysis and its impact on the industry.