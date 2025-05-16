Photo Gallery: The 2025 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

The LA Executive Awards, held May 12 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, brought together Southern California’s business leadership for a night of thoughtful conversation, insights, networking and, most importantly, recognizing dedicated businesspeople. Here are some snapshots of the festive evening, which gave attendees a chance to celebrate all of the honorees, finalists and nominees from all types of L.A. businesses.

Lara Honey-Brooks, Charlee Arreola, Carlo Giovanni, Roselyn Reynoso, Brian Hegarty, Michelle Boersma, Mark Piazza

Katina Argeres, Candace Thiele, Christian Santaniello, David Park, Mark Durazo, Lewis Chang, Malinda Monterrosa, Michael Richards, Alexandria Anderson

1 2 3 4 5 1. Hema Ramkumar, Ajay Rao 2. Corey White 3. Tom Houlehan, April Houlehan 4. Savoy Brummer, MD 5. Berkley Egenes, Jaime Rodriguez

Advertisement

1 2 3 4 1. Jake Margolis, Charles Eckstrom, Samir Sachdev, Mani Vasudevan 2. Muhammed Hussain, Drew Pomerance, Steve Markowitz 3. Gregory Tirado, Janet Carieri, Shaffiq Rahim, Laura Marron 4. Jenny Jiang, Denny Leyton, Claudia Calix

Rishma Shariff, Ashley Farrell Pickett, Kristin Carlson, Jo Taylor, Michelle Mendoza, Jorge Mendoza

1 2 3 4 5 1. Mark Caton, Najeed Ghauria, Roger Almond, Kenneth Tran 2. Thomas and Tracy Vidal 3. Albert Wan 4. Laura Leventhal 5. Dylan Eisner, Katlain Meyer

Serafina Raskin, Peter Prucnel, Jay Ackerman, Erin Lafferty, Haley Nassiri

1 2 3 4 5 1. Michele Boersma 2. Alex Bobo 3. Rachel S. Moore, Jordan Grotzinger 4. Erik Huberman, Chris Ramos 5. laura Johnson, Brenda Elle, Melanie Fisher

1 2 3 4 5 1. Sally Zesut, Kelly Wang 2. Katie Dubon 3. Irene Klepp 4. Kushal Khatri 5. Jeremy Kasler, Lydia Friberg

Advertisement

Claire Oates, Josh Hurst, Tom Dreifus, Michael Patrick, Kayla Evans

Jason Murray, Jerry Murray, Golie Alemi, Edmund Lara, Maureen Abdelsayed, Bishoy Anastasi, Nada Anastas, Paul Abdelsayed, Dina Abdelsayed, Kenneth Tran, Samantha Dang-Tran

1 2 3 4 5 1. Gunjan Bagla, Avi Bagla 2. Ikram Guerd 3. Lorne Fierbach, Jane Fierbach 4. Jenny Bode, Tim Bode 5. Daniel Razmjou, Tereza Shiroyan

Top L-R: Stephanie King, Joy Chuang, Nannette Nevares, Robert Diaz, Samantha Barrero, Laura Caceres, Ben Cello. Bottom L-R: Celeste Heinonen, Elisa Grey, Atif Elkadi, Eren Laurel Cello