SVP, Los Angeles Branch Banking Market Leader

U.S. Bank

Lending

U.S. Bank Consumer and Business Banking Market Leader Hamed Tavajohi is the senior executive who leads the branch and small business banking team serving more than 100 bank branches, and specializing in business banking within Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties. He is a part of U.S. Bank’s Southern California senior leadership team that helps establish and implement the overall strategic direction in the Los Angeles market.

Tavajohi has been working in the financial services industry for 25 years, most recently at Bank of the West, and earlier at Union Bank. He began his career in 1998 with Union Bank as a part-time teller while attending college and spent the ensuing 13 years with the firm in a variety of roles. This year, Tavajohi will also be leading the U.S. Bank/MUFG Union Bank integration for the consumer and business banking group for Los Angeles.