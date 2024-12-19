Beghou Consulting Adds SoCal Partners to Strengthen Life Sciences Efforts

Beghou Consulting, a provider of data, analytics and technology solutions to life sciences companies, has announced that two seasoned California-based life sciences professionals, Yair Markovits of Oak Park and Nicole Ventrone of San Diego, as well as Vishal Singal of Indiana, have joined the company as partners. Based in the L.A. area, Markovits joins Beghou after spending 10 years at IQVIA, ZS Associates and Axtria. Prior to joining Beghou, Ventrone held leadership positions at IQVIA, Axtria and ODAIA Intelligence. Singal previously led the Patient Solutions Practice at Axtria and held leadership roles at IQVIA, Accenture and PwC.

The three have extensive experience in helping life sciences companies create robust patient-centric data ecosystems and analytics capabilities that dramatically improve commercial strategies, customer engagement and health outcomes.

“We’re building something special here, and I am delighted that Yair, Vishal and Nicole have chosen Beghou to continue their impactful contributions to the industry,” said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. “Together, we are creating the customer engagement model of the future and using patient analytics to improve precision in life science commercial efforts. Most importantly, they each bring a commitment to excellence and innovation that is a perfect fit with the culture we have built over the past 30 years.”

The trio also deepens Beghou's expertise in rare diseases, oncology and specialty therapeutics.

From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios.