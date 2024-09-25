Remedy Place Announces William Acevedo as Chief Operating Officer

Acevedo to Oversee Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence for Remedy Place’s Continued Expansion

Remedy Place, the “Social Wellness Club” pioneering self-care and providing a healthier way to socialize, has announced the appointment of William Acevedo as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the retail and consumer services industry, Acevedo is set to play a pivotal role in driving Remedy Place’s strategic expansion and operational excellence as the brand scales its national footprint of innovative luxury social wellness clubs.

“William’s extensive leadership experience in both high-growth environments and established brands makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Dr. Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place. “His commitment to fostering organizational growth and his passion for mission-driven work align seamlessly with our vision as we continue to expand Remedy Place’s global footprint and redefine wellness on a global scale.”

Prior to joining Remedy Place, Acevedo served as Chief Operating Officer at Ever/Body and Glamsquad, two technologically advanced disruptors headquartered in New York City, where he was instrumental in leading transformative growth and operational strategy. His career also includes leadership roles at significant brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Macy’s, Banana Republic and The Limited, where he successfully drove brand growth through tactical leadership and execution.

“Remedy Place is at a pivotal point in its evolution, and I am excited to contribute my perspective and expertise to inform the company’s next chapter,” said Acevedo. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place, driving operational excellence, strategically driving club expansion and brand-enhancing partnerships, and both innovating and elevating the consumer experience. It’s a privilege to join Jonathan and the broader team as we amplify the company’s mission to help people feel better through self-care and social connection.”

Acevedo’s appointment comes at a significant period of growth for Remedy Place, as his leadership will shepherd the opening of its new SoHo location, its Boston location in the winter, and other strategic expansions and global partnerships later this year. His leadership will be integral to scaling the business and enhancing both member and employee experiences at large.