Muscle Lab Opens Studio City Location on Ventura Blvd.

Muscle Lab, a muscle recovery and wellness lounge popular with professional athletes and celebrities, has announced the grand opening of its second location on Ventura Blvd. in Studio City. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted in collaboration with the San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce with members and local community leaders in attendance. The celebration continued with an after-party at Jax’s Studio City, fostering a spirit of community and wellness.

“We are thrilled to bring our flagship services to the vibrant community of Studio City,” said Andy Treys, co-founder of Muscle Lab. “Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled recovery and wellness solutions, and this new location allows us to extend our reach even further.”

Muscle Lab first opened its doors in Pasadena in 2020, right at the onset of the pandemic and quarantine. Despite the challenges, the company quickly became a trusted destination for muscle recovery and wellness services.

“Launching during the pandemic taught us resilience and the importance of community,” reflected Vatche Ourishian, co-founder of Muscle Lab. “The success of our Pasadena location set the foundation for our expansion and commitment to making high-quality wellness services accessible to more people.”

Located in the heart of Studio City, the new Muscle Lab was designed by interior designer Alexx Kesh – known for her work with John Reed Fitness during its North American expansion – the space offers a luxurious yet functional environment where clients can recover, rejuvenate and socialize. Since its soft opening on August 15, 2024, the facility has already received an enthusiastic response from clients eager to experience its state-of-the-art services.

Muscle Lab’s newest location brings a suite of flagship services to Studio City, including Myofascial Release, Stretch Therapy, IV Therapy (including NAD+ Therapy and Vitamin Shots), Compression Therapy and other muscle recovery treatments. These services are designed to cater to a wide range of wellness needs, from professional athletes to individuals seeking to improve their overall health.