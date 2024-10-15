Hawke Media Acquires Super Top Secret

Southwest-based creative agency to bring high-demand projects to West Coast agency’s expanding portfolio

Hawke Media, a leading performance marketing agency, has announced its acquisition of Super Top Secret (STS), a creative agency based in Salt Lake City, Utah. This deal, which is expected to enhance both parties’ capabilities, is designed to enable them to deliver end-to-end services to clients across all industries, uniting STS’ strengths in brand strategy, web development and creative campaigns with Hawke Media’s innovative marketing solutions.

“Bringing Super Top Secret under the Hawke Media banner is more than just expanding our capabilities – it’s about combining creative storytelling with data-driven marketing to solve real business challenges”, said Erik Huberman, founder and CEO, Hawke Media. “STS has a unique ability to reach niche audiences, and together, we’ll push the boundaries of how brands connect with their customers in impactful, lasting ways.”

Specializing in lifestyle brands and the outdoor industry, STS has grown to become a full-service creative agency with a core focus on brand strategy and identity, web development and UX/UI design, creative campaigns, packaging design and authentic audience engagement. Since its inception in 2009, STS has worked with some of the world’s largest and most recognized brands, including Nike, Adidas, Ubisoft, Riot Games and PRIME. The agency has built a reputation for its ability to connect with hard-to-reach audiences, delivering authentic visual communication that deeply resonates with these niche markets.

“Joining forces with Hawke Media fills the gap we’ve had in supporting our clients beyond the initial brand launch,” said Jared Strain, founder and creative director of Super Top Secret. “We’ve always excelled in building brands from the ground up, but now we can continue that partnership through ongoing marketing efforts, ensuring our clients see sustained success.”

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this week, STS enters a new chapter with its acquisition by Hawke Media. The agency’s team will remain intact ensuring that STS’ core values and commitment to clients remain unchanged.

“We’ve made beautiful things for our clients over the past 15 years, and each one holds a special place in our journey,” said Joey Yorba, managing director, Super Top Secret. “With Hawke, we can now combine our creative work with the strategic execution needed for long-term growth, allowing clients to scale in new ways.”

Scaling to a commendable valuation of over $150 million, Hawke Media has thoughtfully dilated its influence through purposeful acquisitions. The company features an impressive clientele, including globally recognized brands, such as Barstool Sports, Funko, Getty Museum, Red Bull and more.

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is one of the country’s most rapidly expanding marketing agencies dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale and revitalize businesses. Its success can be attributed to its commitment to creating customized strategies that align perfectly with the unique needs of each client.

Hawke Media firmly believes that every contemporary business necessitates a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)-caliber professional to spearhead its marketing initiatives. The company has facilitated the growth of over 5,000 brands through individually tailored strategies to suit businesses of all sizes, sectors and revenue models.

With a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, HawkeAI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com.

About Super Top Secret

Founded in 2009, Super Top Secret (STS) is a creative agency driven by authenticity and a relentless pursuit of uncovering the “why” behind every brand. Specializing in brand strategy, messaging, web development, UX/UI design and content creation, STS helps brands connect with hard-to-reach audiences through deeply engaging, authentic storytelling. With a focus on the outdoor industry and lifestyle brands, STS has built a reputation for delivering powerful brand experiences for some of the world’s leading names, including Nike, Adidas, Ubisoft and Ghost Energy.

Combining innovative imagination with educated research, STS crafts unique visual identities and creative expressions that resonate across digital, web and experiential platforms. From polished brand messaging to full-scale content creation, including ad copy, video, packaging design and custom websites, STS delivers end-to-end solutions that drive growth and brand loyalty. For more information, visit www.wearetopsecret.com.