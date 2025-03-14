Tastemade Scooped up by Grubhub Owner Wonder Group

Santa Monica-based Tastemade was acquired by Grubhub owner Wonder Group for $90 million as the company bolsters its technology to include short- and long-form videos. Tastemade is a media company that has been producing cooking videos since 2012. It also operates streaming channels carrying travel, home and design shows.

The acquisition will provide additional advertising opportunities for Wonder Group, which has acquired food delivery app Grubhub and meal kit company Blue Apron over the past two years. Viewers could now potentially purchase the food cooked in Tastemade’s videos from those companies.

The vast majority of Tastemade’s 80 employees are expected to continue with the company following the acquisition.