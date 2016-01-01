Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

UCLA School of Law

Intellectual Property

Before returning as a partner to Irell & Manella LLP in April 2021, Andrei Iancu served as the undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a position to which he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. In this role, Iancu oversaw one of the largest IP offices in the world, with 13,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $3.5 billion. He also served as the administration’s principal advisor on domestic and international IP issues. At Irell, Iancu focuses on IP litigation and counseling. During his two decades at the firm, he represented clients in a variety of high-profile matters in district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the USPTO.