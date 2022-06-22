Nominee: Derek Huoth

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Tastemade

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

Derek Huoth is a leader, coach, mentor, and a force within Tastemade. Beyond the work he does to lead all legal and business affairs at Tastemade, his experiences bring knowledge, perspective, and accountability to his environment. Huoth’s career has always been client- and team-oriented. He started in consulting at Accenture, and shortly after working there, decided to pursue his legal career. After attending Penn Law he landed at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions. He then moved to Fenwick and West LLP, where he represented start-ups.

At Tastemade, Huoth has immersed himself in the people-centric parts of our business and has been integral in developing multiple parts of the company, including Business Development, Sales, Talent/Influencer Management, and People Operations. Among his recent achievements have been the creation of Tastemade’s joint venture with Mitsui in Japan and the acquisition of ChefsFeed.