Finalist: Gavin G. Galimi

Chief Legal Officer

Stratagem Investments, LLC

USC Gould School of Law

Gavin Galimi is a versatile, curious, and empathetic leader and board member with experience from start-up to public companies. He currently serves as chief legal officer for Stratagem Investments, a boutique private equity firm he co-founded in 2017 to focus on solving society’s inequities, including health equity and access disparities.

Galimi has been instrumental in closing nearly $2 billion in transactions and investments over the last two years. He currently serves as chief legal officer for Stratagem Investments, a boutique private equity firm he co-founded in 2017, which focuses on investing to solve society’s inequities, including health equity and access disparities. Most recently, he was instrumental in expanding COVID-19 testing capacity across Los Angeles County during the January 2022 surge with mobile CLIA high complexity laboratories. Galimi’s investments span many sectors including fintech, cleantech, biotech, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods.

