Finalist: Sapna Desai Pandya

Sapna Pandaya

Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Red Bull North America Inc.

Cornell Law School

Sapna Desai Pandya is the senior vice president, general counsel of Red Bull North America, Inc. Pandya is the daughter of two Indian immigrants, which has shaped her optimism about the opportunities that come with a strong education. Her father came to the U.S. with eight dollars in his pocket and through his education at UC Berkeley and relentless pursuit of his dream, worked his way up from entry-level engineer to CEO at a public technology company. Pandya also attended UC Berkeley, where she developed her interest in advocacy.

Pandya joined Red Bull in 2015 as the head of litigation & employment. She also started her family and one month before taking maternity leave for her third child, she was offered the role of general counsel in 2020. She now oversees a team of 25, with lawyers specializing in data privacy, marketing, sales, distribution, litigation, employment, and risk management.