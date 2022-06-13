Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Litigation

Michael Mortenson is a founding partner of Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP. He is an experienced trial lawyer who represents and advises Fortune 500 companies, innovative startups, emerging middle-market companies, and high-profile individuals, as both plaintiffs and defendants, in complex, high-stakes matters in federal and state courts throughout the country. Michael’s trial practice focuses primarily on business litigation, consumer litigation and employment litigation. He regularly handles matters involving fraud, breach of contract, breach of warranty, breach of fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, products liability, whistleblower actions, discrimination, and retaliation for clients in various industries including automotive, technology, manufacturing, alternative energy, private equity and sports and entertainment. Michael’s work has been featured in various media outlets including The Washington Post, ABC News, Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, Law360, and others. Michael was previously the Chair of Consumer Litigation at Stradling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth, and a partner at Baker Hostetler LLP.