New Lawyers Section Will Support and Promote Professional Excellence and Diversity of California Attorneys

The California Lawyers Association (CLA) recently introduced its New Lawyers Section, formerly the California Young Lawyers Association (CYLA). The new section will provide California lawyers in their first three years of practice (those within their first eight years of practice as of 2022 will be grandfathered in) free access to the Association’s standard membership plan – which includes access to an additional section of their choice, free educational content, events, and other membership benefits.

With the standard membership plan, lawyers just starting out will be able to take advantage of helpful offerings created by the Association’s New Lawyers Section, Solo and Small Firm Section, and the Law Practice Management and Technology Section as well as access to an additional Section. Under CLA’s recently enhanced membership structure (see below), members also receive broad, digital access to content and CLA-wide benefits, such as discounts, job listings, networking opportunities, and legal education.

“This arrangement will create excellent mentorship and leadership development opportunities for our new and more diverse generation of lawyers,” Executive Director Oyango A. Snell said. “Fostering excellence among California lawyers will enhance the practice of law, promote an equitable administration of justice, and benefit the public that lawyers serve.”

“CLA is grateful for the opportunity to play a key role in the personal, social, and professional advancement of all lawyers, and especially those just finding their way in their legal careers,” said President Jeremy M. Evans.

The standard membership plan is also available to others who want access to one of the nation’s largest bar associations. In addition, CLA offers law students the option to join up to three Sections at no charge. Judges and judicial officers can also join any Section (available on the CLA website only).

Updated Membership Structure

In October of last year, CLA announced the expansion and enhancement of its membership program. The introduction of two new membership options aims to deliver dynamic ways for members and prospective members to engage with CLA. Instead of one simple membership plan, CLA members can now choose from three different tiers to engage with the association in traditional and evolving ways. Content from the Solo and Small Firm and Law Practice Management and Technology Sections will automatically be available for all CLA members regardless of which membership option is selected.

“After listening to members and prospective members, we decided to change our membership and dues structure to align with the wishes of California’s legal community,” said then CLA Interim Co-Executive Director Tricia Horan. Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys.

CLA’s mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

