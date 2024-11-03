Senior Managing Director, West Region

Link Logistics

Bud Pharris is the senior managing director, West Region at Link Logistics, where he oversees the operational performance of approximately 143 million square feet of logistics real estate, encompassing leasing, property operations, and construction management. With over 25 years in commercial real estate, Pharris specializes in industrial development, value-add projects and leasing. During his career, he has sourced more than $4 billion in capital deployment and development deals, with an additional $3 billion in regional transaction oversight throughout the western U.S. He is recognized for his commitment to mentoring and supporting the next generation, assisting Southern California-based CBRE interns with their capstone project in 2023 and serving as Men’s Committee Chair for ChildHelp.

