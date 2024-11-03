Danielle L. Knudson

EVP & Principal | DAUM

Commercial Real Estate Services

Danielle Knudson, executive vice president and principal at DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, specializes in tenant representation from the Orange County office. With over $500 million in career transaction volume, she has cultivated expertise in both local and national markets. In the past 24 months, Knudson facilitated a $19-million office sale in Cypress during a challenging market and brokered key relocations for Coldwell Banker in Orange County. Known for her deep understanding of client needs, she has built lasting relationships with major national firms. Starting her career in 2003, she quickly rose from an administrative role to an associate and eventually became a partner. Knudson’s strategic guidance, especially during the pandemic, earned her multiple top-producer honors in DAUM’s President’s Club.

