Senior Vice President

JLL

Justin McMahon, senior vice president at JLL, brings 15 years of retail brokerage experience to his role. Since joining JLL in 2019, he has excelled in marketing and leasing high-quality shopping centers, focusing on power and neighborhood centers across Orange County and Southern California. McMahon’s expertise extends to representing restaurant tenants and overseeing the acquisition, disposition and development of retail properties. He manages a leasing portfolio exceeding two million square feet and is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and the Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives (ACRE). He earned his B.A. in business administration from CSU Fullerton and was honored with the 2013 SPIRE Award for Excellence in Leasing.

