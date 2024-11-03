Letitia Berbaum

Co-Founder & COO

The Zandbergen Group

A dedicated entrepreneur, board member and champion for the community, Letitia (Tish) Berbaum co-founded The Zandbergen Group in 2020 and serves a dynamic array of entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, divorcees and widows. Her specialty resides in “True Wealth” strategies for wealth management with an emphasis on exit planning, asset transfer strategies and full-service strategic planning. Passionate about paying it forward through investing in others and future generations, Berbaum has earned roles as a board committee member for Goodwill of Orange County and a Women United Member for Orange County United Way. Proud to open doors of opportunity for other women in business, she was a founding board member of the Women Rising Leadership Academy through the Brea Chamber of Commerce.

