CEO & Founder

My Private Professor, LLC

Sona Shah, founder of My Private Professor (MPP), transformed her expertise in business litigation into a philanthropic endeavor dedicated to enhancing educational access. MPP provides high-quality tutoring to students from all backgrounds, ensuring equitable support. Beyond individual tutoring, the company partners with employers to offer free and discounted services to employees’ families and collaborates with nonprofits to provide tutoring to students experiencing homelessness. Since 2023, MPP has sponsored over 680 hours of tutoring for these students. Shah’s dedication extends to her roles as president of the Tustin Public Schools Foundation, board member of Orangewood Foundation and founder of Inspire Philanthropy Foundation. Her philanthropic efforts, including the “Inspired Teacher Grants” and the “Lifelong Learners Fund,” have earned her numerous accolades, including Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee.

