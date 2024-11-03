First American Financial Appoints Deborah L. Wahl to Board

Considered an innovator among global chief marketing officers (CMO), Deborah L. Wahl has earned a reputation for developing and driving transformational corporate strategy. Her impressive career includes serving as CMO for several premier consumer product brands, including General Motors, Cadillac and McDonald’s as well as PulteGroup, one of the largest homebuilding companies in the country. Wahl has consistently been recognized as a leader among CMOs, named to the Forbes CMO Hall of Fame and the CMO Club Hall of Fame.

“I’m excited to welcome Deborah to First American’s board,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chairman of First American Financial Corporation. “With her extensive experience leading global marketing strategy and helping drive growth for influential brands in a variety of industries, Deborah will be a valuable addition to our board as the company capitalizes on its leadership of the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry.”

Wahl currently serves on the boards of ActionIQ and Mediaocean. Her previous board experience includes service on the boards of Groupon, Beyond Ordinary Events and OnStar Insurance as well as several board-level roles with the Association of National Advertisers, the Mobile Marketing Association and the Interactive Advertising Bureau. Wahl earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wellesley College.

With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 135 years, innovative proprietary technologies and impressive data assets, First American Financial Corporation provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.0 billion in 2023, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad.