Philip I. Person

(Anita Barcsa)

Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Philip Person, a labor & employment attorney at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is a dedicated advocate for junior lawyers, especially underrepresented and first-generation attorneys. He co-leads the firm’s California Wage & Hour Taskforce and the Labor & Employment Due Diligence Group as well as co-chairs the Greenberg Traurig African American Inclusion Network (GAIN). His leadership includes organizing discussions on significant events, such as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation and co-hosting a podcast, “The Performance Review,” that amplifies diverse legal perspectives. Person actively supports diversity in the legal profession through his roles with the California Minority Counsel Program (CMCP), the Council on Legal Education Opportunity (CLEO) and the American Bar Association’s Judicial Intern Opportunity Program (JIOP). His volunteer efforts include mentoring, resume workshops and panel discussions, earning him recognition like the Marci Rubin Emerging Diversity Leader Award and a “Rising Star” honor from the Minority Corporate Counsel Association.

