Partner

ZGF

Architects

Born in Iran, Mitra Memari emigrated to the U.S. when she was a teenager. Her experiences adapting as a minority female in a new country fostered a strong passion for diversity, inclusion, and equity - a passion woven into all aspects of her life, from her professional work at ZGF where she is a partner in the firm to her substantial volunteer work.

Memari has more than 25 years of industry experience and approaches each of her projects with diversity, inclusion, and collaboration top of mind. Her skills in guiding multidisciplinary teams and disparate client and user groups to consensus across complex, multi-year projects are not just relied upon but sought out by clients, including USC, The University of Arizona, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, and City of Hope. Memari is currently the project manager for a new $1-billion women’s and children’s hospital tower for UHS in San Antonio.