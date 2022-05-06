Partner

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Peter Ballance is known in the real estate industry for representing lenders, borrowers, developers and property owners, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Beach Point Capital Management, Farmers and Merchants Bank, a global real estate investment management firm with over $130 billion AUM, and a real estate investment trust company that has invested over $40 billion over the last 20 years, in a wide range of commercial real estate transactions throughout the country. He delivers efficient and practical guidance to help his clients accomplish their specific business and legal objectives.