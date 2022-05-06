Senior Managing Director and Retail Brokerage Lead in Los Angeles

JLL

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Scott Burns is senior managing director and retail broker-age lead for JLL in the Greater Los Angeles market. He leads JLL’s agency leasing and tenant representation practices across Southern California. Prior to joining JLL, Burns was president and partner of Wilson Retail Group (WRG), an L.A.-based regional brokerage firm that specialized in retail property leasing, sales and tenant representation. He has represented major institutional property owners.

Burns led JLL Retail’s 20-person team to a record high revenue in 2021, which exceeded 2020 revenue by over 70 percent. Additionally, he brokered some of the most high-profile leases in Los Angeles, including IKEA’s first planning studio on the West Coast, Regal’s 87,046-square-foot lease at Sherman Oaks Galleria and Carlotz’s entry into California with three Southern California leases. All in total in 2021, he completed 1.7 million square feet of leases valued at $308 million with several high-profile retailers.